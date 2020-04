Ferrari Press Agency Ref 10979 Suits 1 16/10/2019 See Ferrari text Picture MUST credit : Virgin Galactic Virgin empire businessman Sir Richard Branson has unveiled the space suits which passengers on his tourist flights to outer space will wear.They have been created for his Virgin Galactic company by US fitness wear company Under Armour.The spacewear system for Virgin Galactic astronauts is made up of a base layer, spacesuit, footwear, training suit and Limited Edition astronaut jacket. It is the first such collection ever created specifically for private astronauts.The design of astronaut apparel is a unique combination of the requirement for comfort and utility. The suits are the result of the collaboration announced in January this year by Branson and Under Armour founder Kevin Plank. The spacesuit is made from lightweight flight-grade fabrics, with cushioning in elbows, knees and in the footwear, to provide safety in out-of-seat zero gravity. The suits are complemented by training suits which will help to optimize the effectiveness of astronaut preparation in the days immediately before spaceflight. OPS: The Virgin Galactic spacesuit created by Under Armour worn by Sir Richard Branson Picture supplied by Ferrari