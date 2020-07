epa06570738 Syrian government soldiers keep watch from behind a barrier at al-Wafidin Camp in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, 28 February 2018, as buses ae waiting for civilians willing to leave the besieged Ghouta area in Damascus Countryside. According to media reports, Russia and Syria agreed on a five-hour daily truce in the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta to allow the evacuation of civilians. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on 28 February said that opposition militias and extremist groups controlling Eastern Ghouta had blocked civilian evacuations and aid distribution, and continued to carry out attacks on Damascus. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI