A patient is taken into an ambulance, in Havana, Cuba, 19 August 2021 (issued 20 August 2021). Cuba faces the current outbreak of the pandemic, reflected in an average of 8,000 cases and 70 deaths a day, with a lack of oxygen, medicines and doctors, overcrowded hospitals and collapsed funeral services. The Caribbean country, of 11.2 million people, has the highest incidence rate of the disease in the Americas and one of the highest in the world with 1,173 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 15 days, according to the Ministry of Health Public (Minsap).