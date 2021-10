epa09494998 German Minister of Finance and Social Democratic Party (SPD) top candidate for the federal elections Olaf Scholz (4-L) poses with members of the newly formed faction, former and newly elected Social Democratic Party (SPD) Bundestag faction chairman Rolf Muetzenich (3-L), Social Democratic Party (SPD) co-chairwoman Saskia Esken (2-L) and Social Democratic Party (SPD) youth organization Jusos chairwoman Jessica Rosenthal (R) at the Paul-Loebe-Haus building for a group picture following a faction meeting of the SPD at the German Parliament in Berlin, Germany, 29 September 2021. German Social Democratic Party (SPD) re-elected former faction leader Rolf Muetzenich after the German Federal Election, that took place on 26 September 2021. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN