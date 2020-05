epa07468426 Medics prepare to carry the body of a victim after a car bomb exploded near a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, 28 March 2019. At least 15 people were reportedly killd in a blast. No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing but the country's Islamist militant group al-Shabab often carries out similar attacks in the capital. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME