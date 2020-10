epa08703069 Two local policemen talk to a resident (L) at a checkpoint in the town of Alcorcon, outside the city of Madrid, Spain, 28 September 2020. Madrid's regional authorities extended restrictions to eight more health areas in the region, included Miguel Servet and Doctor Trueta in Alcorcon, to deal with COVID-19 disease outbreaks, now expanded to a total of 45 areas. The residents can only leave these areas to go to work, school or a doctor. EPA-EFE/Fernando Alvarado