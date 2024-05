The Telegraph: Spionii lui Putin și luptătorii Wagner recrutează teroriști de extremă-dreapta pentru a lansa atacuri în țări NATO, inclusiv în România

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, speaks to a soldier as he visits a military training center of the Western Military District for mobilized reservists in the Ryazan region of Russia, on Oct. 20, 2022. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is seen back to a camera. Russian President Vladimir Putin has remained silent about harsh criticism of the top military brass from Yevgeny Prigozhin, the maverick millionaire head of the private military contractor Wagner. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)