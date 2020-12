People queue for a sample of a Covid-19 coronavirus "cure" syrup from a local carpenter, at a village in Sri Lanka's central district of Kegalle on December 8, 2020. Thousands of people defied public gathering restrictions to descend on a small village in central Sri Lanka on December 8 for free samples of a syrup that a self-styled holy man claimed could prevent and treat the coronavirus.,Image: 574512463, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no