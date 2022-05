epa09817416 A view of a closed Starbucks coffee shop in Moscow, Russia, 11 March 2022. As the result of sanctions imposed by the West on Russia, a number of brands such as McDonald's, Ikea, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Prada, Gucci, Dior, Apple, Master Card Visa and others, have announced the suspension or limitation of their business in Russia. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022, prompting a series of severe economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV