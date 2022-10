UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 21: Steve Bannon, former advisor to President Donald Trump, arrives for sentencing at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, D.C. on Friday, October 21, 2022. Bannon was found guilty on contempt of Congress charges for defying a subpoena from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.,Image: 732316279, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. For editorial use only. Please contact your AP representative for commercial use., Model Release: no, Pictured: Donald Trump,Stephen Bannon