Former White House Chief Strategist in the Trump administration Steven Bannon delivers remarks to members of the news media, beside attorney M. Evan Corcoran (R), after being found guilty in his contempt of Congress trial at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, DC, USA, 22 July 2022. Bannon was found guilty on two criminal charges related to his failure to comply with a subpoena from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the Capitol. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS