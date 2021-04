„O strategie a speranței”. Un orășel din Germania testează alternativa la lockdown

04 April 2021, Saxony, Augustusburg: Visitors of the restaurant of the leisure centre "Rosts Wiesen". A model project has been testing the opening of the restaurant for previously tested visitors since 01.04.2021. Photo: Sebastian Willnow/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa,Image: 603325920, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: GERMANY OUT, Model Release: no