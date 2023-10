The transhumance flock, on October 15, 2023, in Guadarrama, Madrid (Spain). Some 2,000 sheep and goats have traveled from the northern pastures of Castilla y León, in the Picos de Europa park, to the Sierra de Guadarrama. The flock left last September 18, and will arrive in Madrid on October 22, where it will celebrate the Trashumancia Festival after almost five weeks of travel. Until the end of May, the sheep will take advantage of the Madrid pastures. Photo by Rafael Bastante/Europa Press/ABACAPRESS.COM