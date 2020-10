epa08654360 A Ukrainian woman wearing a protective face mask speaks by phone in front of a placard on the preventive measures during the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, in Kiev, Ukraine, 08 September 2020. Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said 9,076 children and 12,171 healthcare workers have contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19) since the start of the pandemic. In the past day, 2,411 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 135 children and 102 healthcare workers. Some 434 new patients were hospitalized. There were 57 deaths and 940 recoveries, he said at a briefing on 07 September. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO