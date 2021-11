People are tested for COVID-19 at a pop-up clinic at Rushcutters Bay in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 27 June 2021. More than five million people in Greater Sydney and its surrounds have gone into a 14-day lockdown as health authorities try to regain control of a coronavirus disease outbreak. EPA-EFE/ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT,Image: 618113783, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia