epa09405905 Medical personnel prepare doses of the Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine during the start of the national intensive vaccination days against Covid-19, at a school in Tunis, Tunisia, 08 August 2021. The aim is to accelerate Covid-19 vaccination in the face of the strong spread of the coronavirus in the country. This first national day is intended for people aged 40 and over who have not previously received any dose. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA