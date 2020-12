December 11, 2020, New York, New York, USA: A person wearing a protective face mask walks past the Pfizer Inc. headquarters on December 11, 2020 in New York City. The White House has ordered Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, to submit his resignation if the agency does not clear the nation's first coronavirus vaccine by the end of Friday. (Credit Image: © Bryan Smith/ZUMA Wire)