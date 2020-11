epa08408679 Nurse Neshia McDonald (L) composes herself after discussing a Rikers Island nurse colleague, William Chan, who died yesterday from COVID-19, during a rally organized by the New York State Nurses Association at the entrance to the Rikers Island correctional facility to protest and draw attention to the handling of COVID-19 patients and healthcare worker conditions at the prison in Queens, New York, USA, 07 May 2020. Prisons around the country are seeing large number of COVID-19 cases. New York City is still the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and hospital workers dealing with COVID-19 patients are struggling with a limited supply of protective equipment. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE