LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 17, 2021- Staff members from AltaMed Health Services, left, wait for patients at a COVID-19 vaccine event hosted by councilman Curren Price on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. The first 200 people between the ages of 12 and 20 who got vaccinated at the event received a free pair of Beats by Dre headset. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times) 826362_me-covid-vaccine-south-la-BRV_BRV, Los Angeles, California, United States - 17 Aug 2021,Image: 627534813, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia