epa09218267 Members of the military honor guard hold US and South Korean flags outside the West Wing as they prepare for the arrival of Moon Jae-in, South Korea's president, to the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 21 May 2021. Moon Jae-in is set to make a last-ditch attempt to bring the US and North Korea together under his watch when he meets President Biden, trying to revive dormant nuclear talks in his final year in office. EPA-EFE/ERIN SCOTT / POOL