Sub ploaia de rachete, un nou front al conflictului cu palestinienii s-a deschis pe străzile orașelor din Israel: „E ceva oribil și greu de suportat”

(210512) -- LOD (ISRAEL), May 12, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Israeli security force members stand guard near a burning police car in Lod, central Israel, on May 12, 2021. Israeli police announced on Wednesday that a night curfew will be imposed in Lod, where clashes between Arabs and Jews have been spiraling for days.