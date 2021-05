De ce avertizează un primar din Israel asupra izbucnirii unui război civil

May 12, 2021, Lod, Israel: Jewish youth cleanup and salvage religious articles in a torched synagogue as debris and torched vehicles litter the streets of the mixed Jewish Arab city of Lod following a night of Arab rioting against Jews throughout the country in a show of support for Hamas amid Israel’s Guardian of the Walls military operation in Gaza. The military conflict, now in it’s 3rd day, began following a salvo of rockets fired by Gaza’s Hamas terror group towards Jerusalem. Israeli government has declared a state of special emergency in Lod bestowing extended authority to the police.,Image: 610495131, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia