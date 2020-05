epa01191768 A statue of the ancient Chinese sage Confucius stands in the entrance of the newly renovated Confucian Temple in Beijing, China 05 December 2007. The temple, built in 1306 was for centuries annexed to the highest national academy in China, venue for the Confucian imperial examinations that created the mandarin class of civil official that ran imperial China. It is one of hundreds of heritage sites in Beijing that after decades of neglect or outright abuse have been extensively repaired in time for the showcase 2008 Olympic Games. EPA/ADRIAN BRADSHAW