epa08731137 A picture made with a slow shutter speed shows pedestrians using umbrellas while walking through a crosswalk in Tokyo, Japan, 09 October 2020, while Typhoon Chan-hom advances on the Pacific coast in Japan. Japan Meteorological Agency issued a warning for strong winds, high waves and rains which may trigger mudslides and floods due to the typhoon. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA