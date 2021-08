epa09408368 A view of a closed market in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 10 August 2021. The Taliban and Afghan forces, on 10 August, were involved in strong clashes in at least 11 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces amid an unprecedented advance by insurgents that has brought a large part of the country's territory under its control. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said, on 10 August, they have treated more than 4,000 people wounded by weapons across the country in the first week of August alone, indicating the level of intensification of the conflict. EPA-EFE/M. SADIQ