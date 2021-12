epa09647157 Taliban security officials patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, 17 December 2021. The Taliban government has issued an open letter to the United States Congress asking it to end sanctions against Afghanistan, resume the flow of aid and unfreeze assets in Afghan banks, in the view of the ongoing crisis in the country. Afghanistan has been experiencing a severe humanitarian crisis as people have no job or income and many were forced to sell their belongings for food. Banks have resumed operations with limited cash flow. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV