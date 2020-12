Welcome To The Pole Of Cold If you thought it was cold where you are at the moment then a visit to the Russian village of Oymyakon and city of Yakutsk might just change your mind. With the average temperature for January a blisteringly cold -50c it is no wonder Oymyakon is the coldest permanently inhabited settlement in the world. The village lies a two day drive from the city of Yakutsk, the regional capital, which boasts the coldest winter temperatures for any city in the world. Ironically, Oymyakon actually means "non-freezing water" due to a nearby hot spring. The village, which is home to around 500 people, was originally a stopover for reindeer herders who would water their flocks from the thermal spring. Known as the "Pole of Cold", the coldest ever temperature recorded in Oymyakon was a mind numbing -71.2c. This is the lowest recorded temperature for any permanently inhabited location on Earth and the lowest temperature recorded in the Northern Hemisphere. Unsurprisingly, locals are hardened to the weather and unlike in other countries - where a flurry of snow brings things grinding to a halt - Oymyakon's solitary school only shuts if temperatures fall below -52C. The village is located around 750 meters above sea level and the the length of a day varies from 3 hours in December to 21 hours in the summer. And despite its terrible winters, in June, July and August temperatures over 30c are not rare. There are few modern conveniences in the village - with many buildings still having outdoor toilets - and most people still burn coal and wood for heat. MUSTcom/stacklink/KMRGOGZOU,Image: 221472041, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no