epa08564840 Tulio Perez, craftsman and owner of the 'Nazareth' workshop and coffin sale, shows a finished coffin on a van, ready for dispatch in San Pedro Perulapan, El Salvador, 23 July 2020 (issued 24 July 2020). The number of daily infections of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in El Salvador reached a new record and the sale of coffins has exploded. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura