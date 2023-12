SDEROT, Dec. 28, 2023 -- Israeli armed forces and tanks are seen in Israel's border with Gaza on Dec. 27, 2023. Gaza-based Health Ministry updated on Wednesday that prolonged Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed at least 21,110 Palestinians and injured more than 55,000 others since Oct. 7, when Gaza-ruling Hamas launched a massive attack into Israel that left 1,200 dead and more than 200 taken as hostages. Profimedia Images