Unidentified men are carrying a model of Iran's first-ever hypersonic missile, Fattah, past a mosque during a gathering to celebrate the IRGC UAV and missile attack against Israel, in Tehran, Iran, on April 15, 2024. Iran launched dozens of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and missiles against Israel on April 13th in response to the Israeli attack on its Consulate in Damascus. Iran-Celebrating Iran's IRGC Missile And UAV Attack Against Israel, Tehran - 15 Apr 2024. Profimedia Images