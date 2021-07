epa09167767 Dog walkers at a park in London, Britain, 29 April 2021. The demand for puppies and pets of all kinds has skyrocketed during the pandemic. First time buyers of pets have increased to alleviate the sense of loneliness and being cut off that many people have felt. Pet theft has also seen a huge increase during lockdown with criminal gangs holding stolen pets for ransom from their owners. Official figures show some 2,500 pets have been stolen during lockdown but dog campaigners believe the true scale of pet theft across the UK is yet to revealed. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN