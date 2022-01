epa09674040 A handout photo made available by NASA shows Engineering teams at NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Mission Operations Center monitor progress as the observatory?s second primary mirror wing rotates into position, at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, MD, USA, 08 January 2022. Webb, an infrared telescope with a 21.3-foot (6.5-meter) primary mirror, was folded up for launch and underwent an unprecedented deployment process to unfold in space. As NASA's next flagship observatory, Webb will study every phase of cosmic history?from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe. EPA-EFE/BILL INGALLS / NASA / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: BILL INGALLS / NASA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES