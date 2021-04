Tensiuni alarmante la granița dintre Ucraina și Rusia. Ce spune ministrul ucrainean al apărării

(210409) -- KIEV, April 9, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky inspects the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the frontline of defense in Donbass, eastern Ukraine, April 8, 2021. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a working trip to Donbass in eastern Ukraine due to the escalation of tensions in the region, the president's press service reported on Thursday.,Image: 604377123, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no