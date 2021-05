La patru ani de la execuția unui bărbat, probele ADN arată că acesta nu a fost la locul crimei

Arkansas executed Ledell Lee, the first of eight condemned prisoners that state had hoped to kill in the space of 11 days. Lee was pronounced dead at 11.46pm local time. The department of corrections had sprung into action shortly after 11.30pm local time on Thursday, after the US supreme court gave its leave for the killing to go ahead. Pictured: General View,Image: 329726926, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -FIN,-xdmail,-xdtelg,-ESoup,-EOncom,-EEntNt,-ENwsL,-ETHS,-GLBMG,-INTw,-NATENQ,-NYPOST,-OKMUSA,-STRMAG,-USWKLY,-EOrSpc,-xdmwkd,-USWKcm,-USevnt,-ERtClr,-ENwsNw,-XMAILO,-nydy,-OKUSe,-OKUSc,-UScand,-IREDLM,-EFshPl,-AMISub,-EOExcD,-EOAPr,-AMIUSA,-AMIcom,-AMItv,, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia