epa09392190 A medical worker takes samples for the mass Covid-19 test in a residential block in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 03 August 2021. Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, is testing all of its eleven million residents for the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus after seven new infections were registered, a city official said as quoted by several media. EPA-EFE/SHEPHERD ZHOU CHINA OUT