epa08214093 Foreign tourists arrive from M.V. Quantum of the Seas cruise liner (background) at Phuket Island, Thailand, 13 February 2020. Officials in Thailand have dfound 33 people infected with the deadly coronavirus or COVID-19. The outbreak of COVID-19 has turned Thailand's tourist attraction cities into a ghost towns after a massive decline in tourists, especially from China. Chinese arrivals have sharply dropped since the outbreak. An estimated 1.2 to 1.3 million Chinese tourists have canceled their visits to Thailand in February and March 2020 after China ordered the ban on all outbound group travels in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Thailand relies on Chinese tourists to meet its tourism industry revenue target. EPA-EFE/YONGYOS PUEKSARAK