epa09206166 Thai residents from crowded packed low income communities undergo a nasal swab test to contain the rapid spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 May 2021. Thailand recorded its highest one-day increase of COVID-19 infections with 9,635 cases, and 25 deaths on 17 May 2021. Emergency vaccinations against COVID-19 and proactive mass testing are provided at the same time for thousands of people in several crowded packed and low-income communities after daily death toll and infections increased. Bangkok has the highest number of infections in Thailand. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT