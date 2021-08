epa01889939 Milieu therapist James Wellman (R) gets one of the first doses of the H1N1 nasal spray vaccine administered by nurse Marsha Behrens at Children's Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, USA 07 October 2009. Children's Memorial is starting its inoculation program with health care workers before moving into the patient phase. Chicago hospitals and clinics were some of the first area health providers receiving 16,000 doses of the 600,000 doses of Swine Flu vaccine arriving this week across the country. EPA/TANNEN MAURY