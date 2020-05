epaselect epa08394916 A Thai taxi driver who have been affected by the government's anti-coronavirus pandemic measures reacts after failing to receive the government's monthly cash relief handout scheme at the Finance Ministry in Bangkok, Thailand, 01 May 2020. The Thai government allocates 5,000 baht (150 US dollar or 140 euro) cash handout scheme per month for three months from April to June in the effort to help people affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT