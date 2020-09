epa03316519 Timothy Ray Brown participates in a news conference held by the World AIDS Institute to announce the launch of the Timothy Ray Brown Foundation, in Washington DC, USA, 24 July 2012. Known as the 'Berlin Patient', Brown made international headlines when it was discovered that he was 'cured' of the AIDS virus as a result of a stem cell transplant that he underwent for the treatment of leukemia. The launching of the Timothy Ray Brown Foundation coincides with the Nineteenth International AIDS Conference in Washington DC. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS