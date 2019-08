epa07778803 Supporters enter the field and protect themselves from tear gas released by authorities, due to riots outside the National Stadium, due to cancellation of the classic soccer match between teams Olimpia and Motagua in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 17 August 2019. At least three players, including Paraguayan Roberto Moreira and Argentine Jonathan Rougier, were slightly injured on Saturday in an attack on the bus of the Honduran team Motagua before the match corresponding to the fifth day of the AperturaTournament. EPA-EFE/STR