epa08501826 A damaged police car during a visit of the German interior minister to the downtown shopping area in Stuttgart, 22 June 2020. Several hundreds of rioting youths vandalized and looted dozens of shops in the center of Stuttgart, the capital of the federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, in the early morning of 21 June 2020, reports state. The rioters also hurled rocks at police officers until the situation calmed down around 3 am. Authorities have yet to provide an explanation about what exactly sparked the unrest. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK