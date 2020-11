epa08802878 (FILE) - US President Donald J. Trump responds to a question from the news media as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 September 2020 (reissued 06 November 2020). According to media reports citing election officials, US Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania. An official win of the state would push Biden over the 270 electoral votes necessary to become the 46th President of the United States. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW