epa08885360 Customers arrive ahead of the final matinee showing at the Palladium Theatre in London, Britain, 15 December 2020. London will move to Tier 3 restrictions from 16 December which will see theatres, pubs and restaurants close once again. The UK government is being urged to reverse its decision of relaxed Coronavirus restrictions over Christmas. Medical experts are warning the governments decision to ease restrictions once the festive period may cost many lives. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN