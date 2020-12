epa08881599 A stray dog lies at a deserted street during the lockdown in Istanbul, Turkey, 13 December 2020. Turkey imposed curfews on weekdays after 9 pm and full weekend lockdowns with the exception of tourists, to combat the spread of coronavirus, after a recent spike in COVID-19 infections and related deaths. The Turkish government in November 2020 has signed a contract to buy 50 million doses of Chinese manufacturer Sinovac's coronavirus vaccine 'CoronaVac', to be delivered in batches between December 2020 and February 2021. Turkey is also in talks to increase the amount of coronavirus vaccines from the Pfizer and BioNTech companies, from initial one million doses. Healthcare workers, people aged 65 and older, disabled people, people who stay in shelters and those living in crowded places will be vaccinated in the first stage, the Turkish Health Ministry said. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU