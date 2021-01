epa08457591 Passengers wearing face masks wait on line for check in for their Turkish Airlines flights after resuming domestic flights in Istanbul Airport, Istanbul, Turkey 01 June 2020. Turkey re-opens restaurants, cafes, parks, beaches, lifts inter-city travel bans as the country eases coronavirus restrictions measures amid the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus on 01 June. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU