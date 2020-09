epa02662511 Empty beach beds are seen at a hotel in the resort island of Koh Samui, Surat Thani province, southern Thailand, 31 March 2011. The estimated damage to Samui's economy could run as high as 3.3 million US dollars or 2.3 million euro a day (100 million baht) after thousands of foreign tourists stranded on Samui Island, where authorities were forced to shut down the airport since March 28 to 30 and halt ferry services to the mainland because of heavy rains and high seas. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT