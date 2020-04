epa08124098 Miroslav Marcek (C-R) arrives at the opening of the main trial concerning the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiance Martina Kusnirova in the Judicial Academy building in Pezinok, Slovakia, 13 January 2020. The Special Prosecutor's Office filed criminal charges against Marian Kocner, Tomas Szabo, Miroslav Marcek and Alena Zsuzsova on 21 October 2019. The indictment concerns six crimes, including two first-degree murders. Kusnirova and 27-year-old Kuciak were found dead in his house on 26 February 2018. They had both been shot. EPA-EFE/JAKUB GAVLAK