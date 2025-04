Ministrul Economiei din Ucraina, Yulia Svyrydenko, a declarat că memorandumul de intenție deschide calea pentru un parteneriat economic.

We are happy to announce the signing, with our American partners, of a Memorandum of Intent, which paves the way for an Economic Partnership Agreement and the establishment of the Investment Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/AQsHPkWh5X

— Yulia Svyrydenko (@Svyrydenko_Y) April 17, 2025