Novaya Gazeta newspaper's editor-in-chief and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov stands outside the Russian Supreme Court building after the court hearing in Moscow, Russia, 15 September 2022. The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation on the administrative claim of Roskomnadzor stopped the activity of the website of Novaya Gazeta "to satisfy the statement of claim, to stop the activities of the mass media," the decision of Judge Vyacheslav Kirillov says. Early the Basmanny Court of Moscow, at the suit of Roskomnadzor, invalidated the registration of the mass media of the printed version of Novaya Gazeta due to the failure to provide the editorial charter. In March 2022, Novaya Gazeta suspended its work due to warnings from Roskomnadzor due to the lack of labelling of NPO-foreign agents. The editorial staff has started to produce a new information project in Europe. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV